Train services disrupted in Malda division

KOLKATA: Rising water levels in the Ganga River between Ratanpur and Bariyarpur in the Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of the Malda division have severely disrupted train

services. Eastern Railway (ER) was forced to cancel multiple trains on Sunday, with more cancellations expected on Monday as the situation deteriorated.

Train regulation for both passenger and goods trains commenced at 11:45 p.m. on September 21, after the water level rose 30 mm above the girder bottom of a bridge between the Ratanpur and Bariyarpur stations in Bihar. By Sunday evening, the water level had further increased to 60 mm above the

girder bottom. As a result, 37 trains, including the Howrah-Jamalpur Kaviguru Express, Dumka-Patna Intercity Express and Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express, were cancelled over Sunday and Monday. Additionally, 46 trains were diverted and 26 were either short-terminated or short-originated. These numbers are expected to increase if the situation does not improve.

Passengers can check their train status on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and IRCTC’s websites or apps.

They can also enquire about live train running status by calling or messaging the Indian Railways helpline number 139.