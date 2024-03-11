Train services disrupted along Assam line

Jalpaiguri: Train services along the Assam line came to a standstill for several hours as a result of a power line rupture at Belakoba Station in the Rajganj Block of Jalpaiguri, Assam, on Monday. This disruption affected daily commuters, regular passengers and students travelling to schools and colleges. Around 8 am on Monday, the rupture forced the suspension of nearly all trains on the NJP to Assam line. The Railway Power department swiftly responded to repair the outage and normal train operations were restored after 10:30 am.



Surender Kumar, divisional manager of the Northeastern Frontier Railway’s Katihar Division, explained: “There was a problem in the power line at that station, causing a temporary disruption in train movement. However, everything is now back to normal.” During the outage, the Haldibari passenger train was stopped at Raninagar and an express train was halted at Jalpaiguri Road Station. Sayan Sen, a student at SIT on the Haldibari passenger train, reported boarding the train at 8:30 am to go to college.

The Jalpaiguri Station authorities informed passengers about delays due to issues at Belakoba Station, causing inconvenience for students like Sayan Sen and employees such as Subhash Sarkar in Siliguri who anticipated delays in reaching their destinations on time.