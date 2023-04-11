Train services between Barasat & Hasnabad to stay suspended on April 17-18

KOLKATA: The train services between Barasat and Hasnabad will remain suspended from April 17 to April 18 due to the doubling work between Sondalia and Lebutala, under Sealdah Division.



According to Eastern Railway CPRO Kausik Mitra, the trains will start operating from April 19. Besides that, according to ER's notification train services will be regulated from Wednesday to Sunday. On Wednesday, one Barasat to Hasnabad local has been cancelled. From April 13 to April 15, two Barasat to Hasnabad local, one Sealdah to Barasat local and one Hasnabad to Barasat local will be cancelled.