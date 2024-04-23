Train services between Bandel & Burdwan hit

Kolkata: The Down line movement through Pundooah Railway station on Howrah-Burdwan main line was disrupted for more than an hour on Monday after the front pantograph of the Pundooah-Howrah local train broke.

After leaving Pundooah at around 1:32 pm while entering the Down Main line from the reversible line, the front pantograph of the local train broke and the train stalled blocking both Down Main line and reversible line. Town van crews were rushed to the site for restoration work and an emergency power block was taken for the work. The train movement on the Up Line, however, remained unaffected.

The pantograph of the rake was secured at 2:40 pm and the affected train rake was brought back to platform number two on reversible line at Pundooah. Down line movement through the state was resumed at 2:55 pm and normal train service between Bandel and Burdwan was resumed.