Train service with electric traction in Balurghat Eklakhi section starts

balurghat/kolkata: Train service with electric traction over the newly-electrified Balurghat-Eklakhi section was flagged off here at Balurghat station on Thursday.



On the occasion of the service, a programme was organised at Balurghat station. Local Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumder, North Eastern Frontier Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Subhendu Kumar Chowdhury, MLA Budhrai Tudu and others were present there.

Balurghat-Siliguri Intercity Express train departed from Balurghat station on the same day using an electric engine. Time wastage will be stopped in train movement through the electric engine. In addition to increasing the speed of the train, it is claimed that engine change time will not be required in Malda. Along with this, a rack-point and shed were inaugurated at Rampur station.

DRM Subhendu Kumar Chowdhury said: “The first train service started from Balurghat on Thursday using an electric engine. The time will be much less to reach the destination for the electric traction over the newly electrified Balurghat-Eklakhi section. The maximum speed will be 110 km/hour through this new system. A revised timetable will be published soon.”

According to him, with the introduction of the service, no additional wastage of time will be performed at Malda station for changing the engine and, therefore, time will be saved.

Sukanta Majumdar said that another Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the beautification of Balurghat station. The tender process for that work is over. Work will start very soon.

“Besides, gazetted notification of Balurghat-Hili railway expansion project has been issued. Land will be acquired quickly in that project,” he said.