Train mvmt to be regulated in Malda Div

Malda: The Eastern Railway has announced major traffic and power blocks in the Malda Division to facilitate essential maintenance work and the installation of a road overbridge girder between Jamalpur and Ratanpur stations. Additional track maintenance will also be undertaken at Dharhara, Dhanouri and Jamalpur stations.

These operations are scheduled during the nights of 7/8, 9/10, 10/11, 12/13, 13/14, 14/15 and 21/22 December 2025, affecting both the Jamalpur–Ratanpur and Jamalpur–Kiul sections.

As a result, several adjustments in train services have been announced. The 73425/73426 Jamalpur–Kiul–Jamalpur DEMU Passenger will remain cancelled on December 7 and December 21, 2025.

Multiple long-distance trains will be regulated, with delays ranging from 30 to 90 minutes. On different dates between December 7 and 21, the 13031 Howrah–Jay­nagar Express, 15743/15733 Balurghat–Bathinda Farakka Express, 13415 Malda Town–Patna Express, and 15554 Jaynagar–Bhagalpur Express will face controlled movement at Jamalpur, Ratanpur or within the Sonepur Division. The maximum delay notified is 90 minutes for the Howrah–Jay­nagar Express on 13 and 21 December.

The 73435 Bhagalpur–Jamalpur DEMU Passenger will be rescheduled from Bhagalpur by 75 minutes on 9, 10, 12 and 13 December, and by 30 minutes on 14 December.