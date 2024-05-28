Train movement in Sealdah South section suspended

Kolkata: Train movement in Sealdah South section was suspended till 9:00 am on Monday as a safety measure considering the incessant rain and severe storm occurrence following the landfall of Cyclone ‘Remal,’ which took place on Sunday. Metro services were disrupted till 12 pm after tracks between Park Street and Esplanade were waterlogged.



From 7:51 am to 12:05 pm, truncated services had to be plied between Dakshineswar and Girish Park as well as Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge area).

According to a Metro official, they are trying to understand the cause of the problem and assured that in two to three days, it will be repaired. Commuters expressed anger at the situation at Park Street and stated that precautionary measures in connection with the water logging problem should have been taken considering the cyclone was expected. Patrolling on the Railway track started from 04:30 am on Monday in search of foreign bodies and tree branches on the Railway tracks and overhead wire.

After intensive patrolling and completion of the restoration work over the Sealdah South section at 9:00 am, services over the Sealdah South section were restored to normal. For quick response and minimising the impact of the cyclone, Sealdah Division had set up an emergency control team from Saturday to Monday. Pumps were installed at all critical places to mitigate water logging.

Public Announcements were made frequently at all stations. DG (Diesel Generator) sets and emergency lights were arranged at stations. Tower wagons were kept ready with staff to move quickly to attend to OHE problems. Critical locations, those bordering Bangladesh like Namkhana, Diamond Harbour, Hasnabad, Canning were manned by Engineering and Signal and Telecom staff.

Rakes stables were properly secured. Diesel locos stationed at key locations in the Division. Advertisement boards and hoardings at different stations were removed to prevent any mishap during a cyclonic storm.

Train movements in all other divisions and sections of Eastern Railway were maintained as usual till now, according to an ER official. It was stated that there was no cancellation of Mail or Express trains.