Train escort officials of Sealdah apprehended fake TTE

Kolkata: Train Escort officials of Sealdah apprehended a fake TTE who claimed himself to be an on-duty junior TTE from Katwa Railway Station on Saturday. The accused was handed over to GRPS (Government Railway Police), Katwa for further action.



The accused was allegedly involved in collecting money from passengers of UP Hatebazar Express. According to news reports, the accused works at a hotel and on his way back he introduced himself as a junior ticket examiner and started demanding money. The news report also stated that the commuters have alleged that the accused boarded the train from Bandel.

Meanwhile, under operation Nanhe Fariste, officials of Railway Police Force Post of Sealdah (Main) rescued a teenage girl who was roaming at a platform at Sealdah Railway Station. On enquiry, it was found that the girl had fled away from hope due to family issues. She was later handed over to Child Line in Sealdah for care and protection after all legal formalities were cleared.

In another instance, the RPF Post in Howrah (South) recovered a trolley bag which contained Rs 15,920 and medicines worth Rs 25,000 amongst other items and it was returned to the owner on July 8.

On the same day, RPF at Lalgola Railway Station under officials RPF post of Berhampore Court retrieved an unclaimed mobile worth Rs 13,000 from a train and handed it over to its owner.