Train cancellations, diversions on Circular Railway from Aug 28–31

Kolkata: Eastern Railway will regulate Circular Railway services under the Sealdah Division for four days from August 28 to 31, following a request from the state government to facilitate Ganesh idol immersions.

As part of the arrangements, two trains, 30416 Sealdah–B.B.D. Bag and 30451 B.B.D. Bag–Baruipur, will remain cancelled during this period. Three EMU services, Naihati–Ballygunge, Barasat–Majerhat and Duttapukur–Majerhat, will be short-terminated at Kolkata station, while the Majerhat–Habra, Ballygunge–Barrackpore and Majerhat–Barasat trains will originate from there.

Service 30154 Naihati–Majerhat will be diverted and short-terminated at Sealdah (North), while 30123 Majerhat–Naihati will originate from Sealdah (North). At Ballygunge, 30711 Lakshmikantapur–Majerhat will be short-terminated, and 30552 Majerhat–Ghutiari Sharif will originate. Several others will run on diverted routes. The 30332 Habra–Majerhat will operate via Kankurgachhi Road Junction and Ballygunge, 30353 Majerhat–Duttapukur will follow a diverted route from Majerhat.