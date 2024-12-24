Train cancellation announcement sparks blockade at Shalimar Station

Kolkata: A wrong announcement regarding the cancellation of a train led to passengers staging a blockade at Shalimar Station of South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday.

The confusion arose when an announcement was made that the Shalimar-Secunderabad Express, scheduled to depart at 10 am, had been cancelled. Passengers of the train, who had already arrived at the station, were taken aback by the news. Angry commuters, frustrated by the cancellation, staged a blockade by descending onto the tracks. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) quickly arrived at the scene and engaged in discussions with the protestors. They clarified that the train had not been cancelled but only its departure time had been changed.

Following the assurance by the RPF, the crowd cleared the tracks. Railway officials have initiated an investigation into how the erroneous cancellation announcement was made for a train whose timing had only been altered.