Trailer driver killed as container falls on cabin

Kolkata: In a tragic accident, a trailer driver got killed after a container fell on the driver’s cabin on Thursday night at the Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) commonly known as Kolkata Port.

According to sources, on Thursday around 11:35 pm a trailer bearing registration number NL 01L 0184 was carrying a container full of rice.

While the trailer was taking a sharp turn near berth number 3 of NSD the container somehow got untied and it fell on the driver’s cabin.

Due to the impact, the driver’s cabin got crushed under the heavy loaded container and the driver identified as Rohit Kumar (22) of Nawada in Bihar got trapped inside the cabin.

Immediately the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Port Fire Services personnel sprung into action to rescue the driver.

The West Port Police Station was also informed. After two hours of the rescue

operation, the driver was brought out of the trailer’s cabin and was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in the ambulance of the Kolkata Port where he was declared brought dead. Port authorities have stated that an enquiry by statutory authorities is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

Police have also started a probe in this regard.