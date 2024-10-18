Tragic death of tribal student in Bansipur sparks outrage

BALURGHAT: In a tragic incident in Bansipur in South Dinajpur’s Balurghat block, the mysterious death of a graduate student, Dipika Murmu, has ignited widespread calls for justice. Dipika, a BA graduate from the Adivasi community, was found hanging in the nearby Madarganj area on October 15 morning. Her family, along with local Adivasi leaders, allege foul play and demand the culprits be given the death penalty. The district leadership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Adivasi Cell visited the grieving family on Thursday evening to extend their support and push for a thorough investigation.



They later met with the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiram Police Station, seeking swift action.

Among the leaders present were Shuklal Hansda, member of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and president of the District Primary Teachers’ Association and Ashok Krishna Kujur, another Zilla Parishad member.

Shuklal Hansda stated: “This is a heinous crime. No matter the political affiliation of the culprits, we demand exemplary punishment. The untimely death of a graduate student like Dipika is something we cannot accept. We urge the authorities to uncover the truth behind her death and ensure justice is served.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Dipika’s mother, Surujmoni Tudu, wept inconsolably as she narrated how her daughter had left home on Monday afternoon but never returned. “She told us she was on her way home but her phone was switched off shortly after. The next morning, we found her hanging. My daughter could never commit suicide; she was murdered,” she said, demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible.

Police OC Satkar Sangbo assured that a detailed investigation is underway, and once the post-mortem report is available, more clarity will emerge. “If foul play is confirmed, the guilty will not escape justice,” he further promised.