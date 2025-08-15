Traffic violation: Youth held for assaulting cops in Behala

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for assaulting two cops when they intercepted him for traffic rules violation in Behala on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, as a part of the pre-Independence Day security arrangements, naka checking was going on near the James Long Sarani and Roy Bahadur Road Crossing under the jurisdiction of Behala Police Station.

Traffic sergeant Debashis Das and constable Nirmal Ghosh of the James Long Sarani traffic guard were checking the documents of vehicles as a routine duty when they noticed a motorcycle rider violating the traffic signal and also riding without wearing a helmet.

Immediately, the constable and the sergeant intercepted the motorcycle and asked the youth identified as Subhajit Chakraborty to produce his driving licence and vehicle-related documents.

It is alleged that Chakraborty started arguing with the cops without following directions and suddenly hit Ghosh on his chest and also pushed Das in order to flee. However, the accused failed to ride away, and with the help of local people, he was detained.

Later, a complaint was lodged at the Behala Police Station against Chakraborty, following which he was arrested for assaulting and preventing a government employee from discharging his duty, along with other relevant allegations.