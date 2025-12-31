Traffic snarls as Indians cross to buy cheaper Bhutan fuel

Jalpaiguri: While both the Central and state governments are losing significant fuel tax revenue, vehicles continue to stream from India into Bhutan to procure cheaper fuel, leading to daily traffic congestion near the Chamurchi check post. From morning to evening, a nearly two-kilometre stretch of the International Asian Highway between Banarhat and Chamurchi remains jammed.

The congestion worsens as both small and heavy vehicles line up on the highway, often bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. Traders, commuters, and local residents face severe hardship, with emergency vehicles, including ambulances, frequently unable to pass.

Police authorities have acknowledged the issue, claiming that traffic control measures are in place and that stricter steps will be taken. However, on the ground, the illegal cross-border fuel trade continues unchecked.

Local resident Bidhan Sarkar said the situation has become alarming. “People cross into Bhutan for cheaper fuel, causing traffic jams so severe that ambulances get stuck. The fuel is later sold illegally in local shops, leading to revenue losses,” he said.

Traders are also affected. “Because of constant traffic jams, customers from Bhutan have stopped coming. Our business has suffered badly,” said trader Taj Khan.

Chamurchi outpost OC Adil Limbu said traffic queues form as people cross into Bhutan to buy cheaper fuel — petrol at Rs 65–66/litre and diesel at Rs 70, compared to Rs 106 and Rs 91 in India. Despite awareness, enforcement against illegal fuel inflow remains weak, affecting local sales.