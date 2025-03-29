Traffic restrictions in city on March 31 & April 1

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions on March 31 and April 1 for the Gawarja Mata Puja procession. With additional curbs already planned for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on March 31, subject to the sighting of the moon, the city will experience significant traffic control measures.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted from 4 pm to midnight on both days along key roads. These include Rabindra Sarani (from the MG Road crossing to Vivekananda Road), Mahatma Gandhi Road (from the Rabindra Sarani crossing to Mullick Street), Maharshi Debendra Road, Digamber Jain Temple Road, Strand Road, and other roads. Parking will also be banned from 2 pm to 11 pm on several roads, including Rabindra Sarani, Maharshi Debendra Road, Vivekananda Road, Cotton Street, Digamber Jain Temple Road, Kali Krishna Tagore Street, Nawab Lane, Jagannath Ghat Road, Nalini Seth Road, Kalakar Street, Jogendra Kaviraj Row, Strand Road (near Rajakatra), Strand Bank Road, Sir Hariram Goenka Street, and Bysack Street. To ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience, the traffic police will implement diversions as necessary on arterial and feeder roads. Additionally, the Kolkata Traffic Police has announced restrictions for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on March 31, depending on the moon sighting. Red Road will be closed to all vehicles from 10 pm on March 30 until noon on March 31, or until the event concludes. Vehicle movement, including trams, will be restricted or diverted on 82 roads and approach routes from 4 am to 12 pm on March 31. Tram services on Lenin Sarani and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road will also be suspended during this time.