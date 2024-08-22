MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Traffic police saves elderly woman from suicide in Hooghly
Bengal

Traffic police saves elderly woman from suicide in Hooghly

BY TIRTHANKAR DAS21 Aug 2024 7:46 PM GMT

Kolkata: The North Port Police Station (NPPS) alerted authorities about an elderly woman floating in the Hooghly River near Babughat, drifting from the northern side of the stream at around 11:05 am on Wednesday.

Within minutes, at 11:07 am, Inspector Indra Narayan Choudhury, along with two DMG personnel and River Traffic Patrol staff, swiftly launched a rescue operation using a speed boat. By 11:15 am, they located the woman amid strong currents. A DMG member and a launch staffer bravely jumped into the river to pull her to safety.

The rescue was urgent as the bore tide, peaking at 10:54 am at Garden Reach, was set to hit Babughat by 11:30 am. The high tide could have been fatal and made the rescue extremely difficult. The woman was brought to the RTP office for safekeeping. She was identified as 70-year-old Kalindi Mondal, widow of Lt. Jiban Mondal. Previously employed as a maid for a doctor in Salt Lake, Mondal had attempted suicide due to severe health issues and loneliness, timing her act with the high tide. She is now receiving care and support.

TIRTHANKAR DAS

TIRTHANKAR DAS

Experienced Reporter cum video editor with a demonstrated history of working in broadcast, print, and digital media for the last 5 years. Skilled in Video Editing, along with reporting, shooting and social media strategizing. Bachelor in Media Science with specialisation in Print Media & Photojournalism from NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata.


Next Story
Share it
X