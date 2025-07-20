Traffic plan in place for July 21 rally; CP reviews city routes

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is taking all necessary steps to ensure that daily commuters face minimal inconvenience from traffic congestion on July 21, during the Trinamool Congress’s Martyrs’ Day programme at Esplanade.

Kolkata Police Commissioner, Manoj Verma, on Saturday, visited several places in Kolkata, particularly the bordering wards in Garia (near Dhalai Bridge) in Joka, as well as various routes from where the processions will converge at the venue.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday had directed the Kolkata Police to ensure there is no congestion, particularly on routes leading to the High Court and offices in central Kolkata.

“All the police stations and traffic guards have been asked to take suitable steps to ensure normal movement of traffic. We are taking all possible measures to abide by the directions of the Calcutta High Court. We are circulating three phone numbers where a common person can call in case of any inconvenience faced on the road, and we will try our best to assist,” said Verma.

The phone numbers are 9830811111, 9830010000, and toll-free number 1073. The other measures include the provision of 18 ambulances in different parts of the city for any emergency situation.

Bamboo and tin barricades have been installed to regulate people’s movement at various places. There will be giant screens at several places and three quick response teams will be present in close proximity to the stage.

There will be cops at the beginning and end of different rallies that will be reaching the main venue from various parts of the city and assistant commissioners will be in charge of the big rallies.

At least 14 zones have been created in and around the venue, with one IPS officer in charge of each zone. There will be one sub-inspector in charge deployed for each of the Metro stations in the Dum Dum– Kavi Subhas route.

Seven big processions will be coming to Dharmatala from different parts of the city, including from Shyambazar 5-point Crossing, Hedua Park, Hazra Park, Park Circus Seven Point, Howrah Station, Sealdah Station and Kolkata Station. Assemblance will take place at another 22 places in the city.

“We have already earmarked different places for parking of the bus and other vehicles that will be coming from different districts of South Bengal with supporters of Trinamool Congress.

The district police will be coordinating with the party leadership regarding respective parking arrangements,” said a senior Kolkata Traffic police officer.