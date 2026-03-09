Traffic near Haldiram’s to undergo alteration due to Metro work

Kolkata: Traffic arrangements near Haldiram’s on VIP Road will be modified in the coming months as metro construction progresses along the stretch, with additional road space being developed on the median to maintain vehicle movement when work begins on pillars for the Airport-bound Orange Line corridor.



A Bidhannagar Traffic Police officer said construction of two metro pillars — aligned on the median between the Airport-bound and Ultadanga-bound flanks — will block at least half of the Ultadanga-bound flank of the main carriageway. To avoid disruption, road space is being created on the wide median verge between the New Town-bound and Ultadanga-bound lanes.

The road space, being developed on what was earlier a green verge, is expected to take about one to one-and-a-half months to be ready. “Once ready, traffic will be moved through the stretch after a trial run, following which metro authorities will be allowed to begin work on the main carriageway,” an officer said.

Officials said constructing a metro pillar requires around 12 to 14 metres of space, which would encroach on the carriageway and reduce road capacity. The additional road space on the median is being prepared so that Ultadanga-bound vehicles can pass during construction.

Preparatory work has been underway for several weeks. Trees on the median are being removed and transplanted, while underground utilities and drains are being shifted. The bus stands for Ultadanga-bound buses have also been demolished. At present, traffic has not been significantly affected as most of the work is on the median. However, a temporary bottleneck has been observed during peak office hours on the New Town flank because of ongoing pillar construction. Several pillars on the New Town flank are already at advanced stages of construction and officials said the situation is expected to improve within 15 to 20 days as more space becomes available.

Bidhannagar Traffic Police are also preparing to introduce a single-lane entry channel for vehicles approaching from the Nagerbazar side by removing part of the green verge.

Vehicles will be able to turn left from VIP Road and merge with the existing airport entry road used by traffic from the 2.5 No. gate side.

The channel is nearly 80 per cent ready and is expected to be completed soon. Officials said the lane will undergo a trial run, including the movement of large buses, before being opened.

The signages along with the additional personnel will be deployed to guide the

motorists once the new arrangements are introduced.