Traffic moves at snail’s pace due to waterlogging after night-long rain

: Traffic movement across the city slowed down on Wednesday due to waterlogging after the night-long rain.

The waterlogging resulted in slow movement of vehicles due to which passengers faced trouble reaching their destinations on time on Wednesday.

According to sources, due to the night-long rainfall, water accumulated in the BBD Bag area along with M G Road, Central Avenue, College Street, Muktaram Babu Street, Amherst Street, Ballygunge, Shakuntala Park and Behala areas.

The Patipukur underpass was also submerged along with waterlogging in several areas of Dum Dum, Kaikhali, and Haldirams among others.

Since Wednesday morning, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) employees and Kolkata Police personnel became proactive and tried to make the city traffic move as much as possible. However, Sector V and Salt Lake witnessed no major waterlogging.

The areas where Metro construction work is underway were found ankle-deep waterlogged.

Though the number of buses that ran across the city was just like normal days, their movement was very slow and they were overcrowded during peak hours. A major traffic snarl occurred along the M G Road between College Street and Howrah Bridge due to the accumulated water.

Sources informed that apart from traffic, Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel have been kept on high alert to avoid incidents of any building collapse.

Extra vigilance is being maintained at the ghats of river Hooghly as well.