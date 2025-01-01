Traffic measures in place in city for New Year festivities

Kolkata: As Kolkata ushered in the New Year, traffic regulations were put in place to ensure safety and smooth movement for revellers out celebrating the festive occasion.

According to a traffic notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, a series of measures were implemented for New Year’s Eve, December 31 and New Year’s Day, January 1, to manage congestion and prevent potential hazards to public safety.

One of the areas impacted was the popular Park Street and its surrounding roads, which experienced a heavy influx of partygoers and revellers all day on Tuesday. To manage this, Park Street was made one-way from west to east, while traffic on Shakespeare Sarani flowed from east to west between JL Nehru Road and AJC Bose Road until 3 am on January 1. Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani was also designated as a one-way road, and Middleton Street one-way from east to west between Camac Street and JL Nehru Road. Likewise, Little Russell Street and Russell Street were regulated as one-way from south to north. Additionally, Camac Street was made into a one-way route from north to south, between Park Street and AJC Bose Road.

Parking restrictions were enforced on several key roads as part of the traffic regulation. These included Park Street, Camac Street, Free School Street and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Wood Street, Kyd Street, among others. However, parking was permitted in some designated areas. Traffic around popular spots such as the Indian Museum, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Alipore Zoo, Kalighat Temple, New Market area, Millennium Park, Paresh Nath Temple, was also being regulated.

Additionally, tram services were suspended from 12 pm on December 31 and would remain so until January 1, along R A Kidwai Road, its periphery and Elliot Road.