Traffic hit during Raiganj Chaitra sale

Raiganj: The bustling Chaitra sale at Line Bazar near Bidrohi More on MG Road has transformed Raiganj into a vibrant shopping hub, attracting thousands daily. Vendors from across Bengal — including Howrah, Ranaghat, Bardhaman and Berhampur — have set up stalls offering a diverse range of products, from Murshidabad silk sarees to utensils.

The month-long market, coinciding with the Bengali month of Chaitra, has become a significant event for both traders and shoppers. Mahadeb Das, a trader from Murshidabad, shared: “We are selling our Murshidabad silk sarees here for around a month and have achieved the expected profit.” Similarly, Sekhar Roy from Howrah noted satisfactory sales of inner garments.

However, the market’s location along the roadside has led to severe traffic congestion. The influx of shoppers has caused prolonged halts for buses, cars, e-rickshaws and bicycles, making navigation challenging for both vehicles and pedestrians. Local resident Tandra Dhar expressed concerns, stating: “We find all kinds of garments and cooking utensils in Raiganj’s Chaitra sale market. This market is growing day-by-day. However, due to the lack of space, the road is becoming congested, causing inconvenience to both traffic and pedestrians. We urge the Raiganj municipality authorities to set up a designated place for this market with necessary amenities.”

Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “We are in search of a dedicated space for the Chaitra Sale Market aiming to alleviate these issues, ensuring a safer and more organised environment for both vendors and shoppers in future editions of the market.”