Traffic diverted to reconstruct culvert

Kolkata: Traffic diversion has been imposed in the Mukundapur area for dismantling and reconstructing a culvert at the Mukundapur Crossing off Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.



Though the traffic diversion started from Saturday, no major traffic snarl took place due to necessary traffic diversion arrangements having been made.

According to sources, a new cell box culvert will be constructed in Mukundapur Crossing to ease the problem of waterlogging in the area. As there are many hospitals located in and around the said spot, it was apprehended that traffic congestion may affect the movement of ambulances. However, due to the police arrangement no problem was noticed. As per the traffic diversion arrangements, car drivers are being directed through a signage board that has been installed in Singhabari area to avail Barakhola Road via Medica cut out to reach Mukundapur. However, the buses are allowed to ply by taking a detour to the other flank and continue on the 100-meter stretch which has been shut for the construction work.