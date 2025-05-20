MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Traffic diversion for three months on Motilal Gupta Road
Bengal

Traffic diversion for three months on Motilal Gupta Road

BY Team MP20 May 2025 12:25 AM IST

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has published a traffic diversion plan for three months to facilitate sewerage pipeline laying work along Motilal Gupta Road, a vital link road between Behala and Tollygunge.

According to the traffic advisory, the buses of route S31, AC31, 21, SD4/1 and Sarada Park-Anandapur Mini Bus, along with medium and heavy goods vehicles, will have to use Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (West-bound) –Chowrasta / James Long Sarani crossing – Biren Roy Road (East) towards D.H. Road – left turn from Chowrasta on D.H. Road (South bound) to reach – Sakherbazaar Crossing on DH Road from Muchipara.

For the return journey, the buses and other vehicles mentioned will have to avail Santosh Roy Road –left turn from Sakherbazar / James Long Sarani crossing - James Long Sarani (North-bound) – right turn from James Long Sarani – Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (East bound) to reach Muchipara Crossing. The diversion of vehicles is likely to start on Tuesday and will continue for 90 days.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X