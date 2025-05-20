Traffic diversion for three months on Motilal Gupta Road

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has published a traffic diversion plan for three months to facilitate sewerage pipeline laying work along Motilal Gupta Road, a vital link road between Behala and Tollygunge.

According to the traffic advisory, the buses of route S31, AC31, 21, SD4/1 and Sarada Park-Anandapur Mini Bus, along with medium and heavy goods vehicles, will have to use Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (West-bound) –Chowrasta / James Long Sarani crossing – Biren Roy Road (East) towards D.H. Road – left turn from Chowrasta on D.H. Road (South bound) to reach – Sakherbazaar Crossing on DH Road from Muchipara.

For the return journey, the buses and other vehicles mentioned will have to avail Santosh Roy Road –left turn from Sakherbazar / James Long Sarani crossing - James Long Sarani (North-bound) – right turn from James Long Sarani – Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (East bound) to reach Muchipara Crossing. The diversion of vehicles is likely to start on Tuesday and will continue for 90 days.