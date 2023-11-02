Traffic diversion for 8 months at Vidyasagar Setu starts

Traffic diversion on Vidyasagar Setu started from Wednesday to felicitate the repair work of the bridge taken up by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

The diversion will continue for eight months till June 30, next year.

According to the diversion plan made by the Kolkata Traffic Police, movement of all types of heavy goods vehicles and medium goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply along the Vidyasagar Setu. West-bound goods vehicles which would move along the AJC Bose Road will be diverted from Exide Crossing and D L Khan Road to avail Esplanade Crossing, C. R. Avenue Shyambazar, B T Road to avail Nibedita Setu. However, the Port bound goods vehicles are exempted from these restrictions.

Goods vehicles coming from the Port area will be diverted from Clyde Road and Saint Georges Gate crossing to avail, Strand Road, Esplanade crossing, C. R. Avenue, Shyambazar and B T Road to avail Nibedita Setu.

Also West-bound goods vehicles coming along the K P Road will be diverted from 11 pm, Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing to avail Saint Georges Gate Road, Strand Road, Kingsway, Esplanade, C R Avenue, Shyambazar and B T Road to reach Nibedita Setu. However, vehicular movement may get diverted through other roads as well if the concerned traffic cops find it necessary.