Traffic disruptions mount as lone elephant roams in Lataguri

Jalpaiguri: A lone wild elephant has become a growing concern for the Forest department, frequently obstructing traffic along the national highway that passes through Lataguri forest, near Gorumara National Park.

In the past month alone, the elephant has blocked the road near the Mahakal Temple around 15 times, creating panic among commuters. In response, the Jalpaiguri Forest Division has issued strict instructions prohibiting people from stopping vehicles to take photos or shoot social media reels in the forest stretch, especially near the elephant corridor. “This elephant is agile and prone to charging without warning,” said a forest official. “Stopping in the area can put lives in danger.” The department has urged devotees and tourists to leave the Mahakal Temple area immediately after offering prayers. Loitering on the road or attempting to photograph the elephant is strictly banned.

In one recent incident, a four-wheeler approached the elephant and was nearly attacked. A tourist guide and police acted quickly to save the passengers. Despite multiple warnings, many people continue to stand on the road for selfies and videos, increasing the risk of accidents. The elephant has been spotted at various times — morning, afternoon and evening — at multiple points along the forest road. As a result, traffic is often disrupted, with vehicles coming to a standstill. Some drivers attempt to pass the elephant using tricks or speed, narrowly escaping its chase.

Following repeated incidents, forest and police teams have increased patrolling along the Jalpaiguri-Lataguri stretch.

Environmentalist Shyama Prasad Pandey said: “Loner elephants are solitary and unpredictable. They are more aggressive than herd elephants. People must stay alert and avoid unnecessary stops in forest zones.” DFO Bikash V of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division said: “There are several designated elephant crossing zones along the route. People must leave immediately after visiting the temple and avoid stopping on the road. Standing in the elephant corridor for photography is strictly prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.”

Meanwhile, the North Bengal Wildlife Division has identified eight stray elephants in the region over the past year. One has been fitted with a radio collar for tracking. “Monitoring is ongoing and further steps will be taken as needed,” said Bhaskar JV, Chief Wildlife Warden of North Bengal.