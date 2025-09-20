Traffic disrupted after road cave-in

Alipurduar: Traffic on Asian Highway 48 was halted for hours after a section of the western approach to the Garrganda River bridge near Birpara caved in late Thursday night. The stretch had only recently been rebuilt by the Asian Highway Authority after flash floods on May 31 damaged the bridge. Repairs began soon after, with the approach road restored within two weeks.

However, continuous heavy rainfall on Thursday night caused the Garrganda River to swell again, washing away the newly reconstructed section.

A tent used by labourers at the site was also destroyed, though fortunately no one was inside, averting a major tragedy.

Senior administrative officials rushed to the spot immediately.

Repair work on the bridge has now been suspended, while Birpara police are regulating traffic on both sides.