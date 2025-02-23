Traffic dept takes strict action against law-breaking e-rickshaw drivers

BALURGHAT: As evening falls, the streets of Balurghat are filled with numerous electric rickshaws moving without headlights. Many drivers are also ignoring traffic laws, taking turns without using indicators, increasing the risk of accidents. Despite repeated instructions from the Traffic department, most drivers have shown little regard for safety regulations.

To control traffic and prevent accidents, the Balurghat Sadar Traffic department has decided to take strict measures. Warnings are being broadcast across the city through loudspeakers, alerting e-rickshaw drivers about traffic rules. Officials have stated that a major crackdown on lawbreakers will begin as soon as the Higher Secondary examinations are over. Additionally, to reduce congestion in the busiest parts of the city, two major routes have been diverted for these tri-wheelers.

E-rickshaws have been banned from travelling from Jolojog More and Sare-tin-number More towards Court More and Andolan Bridge. Similarly, these vehicles will not be allowed from Bishwas Para to Dunlop More. Traffic officials believe these measures will help ease congestion.

A significant number of e-rickshaws in Balurghat operate without functioning headlights or indicator lights. Many do not have iron rods installed on the right side to prevent passengers from boarding or alighting unsafely, increasing the risk of accidents.

Tanmay Das, an e-rickshaw driver from Mayamari, stated: “I always keep my headlights on but many do not, which is dangerous. I have yet to install an iron rod on the right side of my vehicle but I will do it soon since many passengers board from the wrong side, which is risky.” Arun Tamang, IC of Balurghat Sadar Traffic, warned: “All e-rickshaw drivers have been instructed to follow traffic rules. Violators will face strict action. Many drivers are disregarding lane discipline and driving without rear-view mirrors, which is highly dangerous. Those caught driving under the influence will be fined up to Rs 10,000.”