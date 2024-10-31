Traffic curbs, patrol vans deployed for over 600 pujas in Siliguri

Siliguri: As the city of Siliguri prepares to celebrate Kali Puja on Thursday, the Siliguri Police have implemented extensive security and traffic measures to ensure a safe and peaceful experience for all. Over 600 pujas, large and small, are being held across the city, drawing massive crowds to the pandals. To manage the anticipated influx of visitors, a strategic final meeting was held on Wednesday by C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP) with senior police officials.

The CP said: “To conduct a peaceful Puja, we have made arrangements like Durga Puja. Traffic restrictions will be there. Two pink mobile patrol vans will be patrolling different Puja pandals. Extra police personnel will be deployed in the city during Kali Puja.” The Commissioner noted that all Puja organisers are required to follow strict safety guidelines as mandated by the government.

Anti-crime wings, police personnel in plain clothes are conducting patrolling in and around the city. Traffic restrictions would be implemented on October 31, November 1 and 2 for Kali Puja and again on November 7 and 8 for Chhath Puja.

The meeting, held at the Police Commissionerate’s conference hall was attended by Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP)Traffic, Tanmoy Sarkar, (DCP) Headquarters, Rakesh Singh (DCP East) along with ICs, OCs, and ACPs from various police stations.