Traffic curbs in place for Urs ceremony from today

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has issued a notification informing about the traffic restrictions in connection with the Urs ceremony to be held on Sunday.

As per the notification, several traffic restrictions have been imposed which will come into effect from Sunday evening.

These restrictions will continue till Monday 6 am or till completion of the ceremony.

According to the notification, no goods vehicle will be allowed to ply in the city between 7 pm on Sunday and 6 am on Tuesday on several roads.

Also, no goods vehicle will be allowed to access the Vidyasagar Setu and reaching the city limits.

The vehicular movement will be restricted along AJC Bose Road from Belvedere Road Crossing for west-bound, except for Vidyasagar Setu and Saint Georges Gate

Road and Strand Road-bound vehicles.

East-bound vehicles plying along Circular Garden Reach (CGR) Road will be suspended from Satya

Doctor Read crossing.

All types of vehicular movement will be restricted from Saint Georges Gate Road and Clyde Row Cross-ing towards South.

West-bound vehicles plying along Khidderpore Road will not be allowed to move towards Hastings Crossing.

Apart from this, all vehicular movement along Hastings ramp will be diverted from the bifurcation of Vidyasagar Setu from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 am on Tuesday.

