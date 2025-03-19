Traffic curbs in city on 9 match days

Kolkata: Traffic restrictions will be in place in Kolkata on nine days during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty-20 cricket season at Eden Gardens, between March 22 and May 25.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, restrictions will be in place on March 22, April 3, April 6, April 21, April 26, May 4, May 7, May 23, and May 25 to manage traffic flow around the stadium.

On match days, key roads around Eden Gardens, including Kshudiram Bose Road (Auckland Road), North Brooke Avenue and Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway), will remain closed to vehicles at specific hours. For most matches, these roads will be shut from 4 pm to 1 am, while on April 6 and May 4, restrictions will be enforced from 12 pm to 9 pm, or until the crowd disperses. High Court-bound vehicles may be permitted to use Esplanade Row West instead of Auckland Road and North Brooke Avenue, as needed. Traffic diversions will be implemented across the city. Buses and minibuses from South Kolkata heading to BBD Bagh will be rerouted via Netaji Statue, Old Court House Street and other alternative routes.

Similarly, those coming from North and East Kolkata will be diverted through Central Avenue, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, and other designated roads. Motorists will be directed to use alternative routes to reach BBD Bagh. Vehicles travelling to Howrah from South and South West Kolkata will also face diversions, with different routes prescribed for their northward journey. Additional diversions may be introduced if required.

Parking will be strictly prohibited in and around Eden Gardens for taxis and private buses. Additionally, vehicles will not be allowed to park on both sides of several roads, including Gostha Pal Sarani, Red Road, and Mayo Road.

On match days, bus stands at Band Stand and Auckland Road will be relocated to Kiran Shankar Roy Road and Esplanade Row East.