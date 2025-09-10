Traffic curbs from Sept 20 to 28 for Durga idol transport

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday announced restrictions on vehicle movement on certain city roads between September 20 and 28 to facilitate the lifting of Durga Puja idols.

A notification issued by the police stated that puja committees must use designated routes to avoid traffic congestion. All vehicles carrying the idols will enter the Rabindra Sarani area near the Kumartuli complex via Jatindra Mohan Avenue, Raja Naba Krishna Street, and Aurobinda Sarani.

After lifting the idols, goods vehicles will exit via Madan Mohan Tala, Baghbazar Street, and Strand Bank Road. Other goods vehicles not involved in idol transportation will be diverted along Strand Road, Nimtala Ghat Street, BK Pal Avenue, Jatindra Mohan Avenue, and Girish Avenue, bypassing Rabindra Sarani for both inbound and outbound journeys.

Strand Bank Road between Sovabazar Street and D.C. Banerjee Road will be designated a no-parking zone for the nine days to ensure smooth movement of idol-carrying vehicles.

Vehicles transporting idols will be allowed to park on the western side of Rabindra Sarani from Sovabazar Street crossing to Baghbazar Street. Restrictions will also be in place on Kalighat Bridge and Zeerut Bridge, with non-idol-

carrying vehicles barred from entering Kalighat Road from south to north at Hazra Road crossing.

Idol-carrying vehicles will be permitted to move across the city from 2 pm on September 20 throughout the nine-day period.