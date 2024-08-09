Traffic curbs at Red Road & surrounding areas from Aug 10-13

Kolkata: Traffic on Red Road and the surrounding areas will be restricted for approximately seven hours each morning from August 10 to August 13 due to the dress rehearsals for the Independence Day parade.



According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, the restriction will come into effect from 5 am and will continue till 12 pm.

As per the notification, movement of East-bound vehicles along the Khidderpore Road will be diverted from Hastings Crossing and via the Esplanade ramp. Movement of North-bound vehicles along the Lovers Lane will only be allowed to travel towards West along Khidderpore Road from Lovers Lane and Khidderpore Road crossing.

These apart, the Northern flank of the Khidderpore Road will remain closed for vehicular movement between 11 Furlong Gate and Red Road.

Apart from the traffic diversions, necessary security arrangements have also been made in connection with the dress rehearsal.

All the entry and exit points of the Red Road will be closed using guard rails and other means to ensure that no outside cars can enter certain premises. These traffic restrictions will come into effect in addition to the existing restrictions.