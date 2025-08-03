Traffic curbs at Red Road from Aug 5 to Aug 8

Kolkata: Traffic on Red Road and the surrounding areas will be restricted for approximately three and half hours each morning from August 5 to August 8 due to the dress rehearsals for the Independence Day Parade.

According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, the restriction will come into effect from 5 am and will continue till 8.30 am. As per the notification, movement of East-bound vehicles along the Kidderpore Road will be diverted from Hastings Crossing and via the Esplanade ramp. Red Road, Casuarina Avenue, Northern flank of Kidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Kingsway will remain closed.

Apart from the traffic diversions, necessary security arrangements have also been made in connection with the dress rehearsal. All the entry and exit points of the Red Road will be closed using guard rails and other means to ensure that no outside cars can enter certain premises. These traffic restrictions will come into effect in addition to the existing restrictions. Republic Day parade is performed on Red road on August 15 every year which is attended by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries.

Beautifully decorated tableau featuring various innovations will be showcased.