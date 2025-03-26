Traffic curbs announced in city for Eid-Ul-Fitr on March 31

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions across the city on March 31 for Eid-Ul-Fitr, subject to moon sighting. The regulations will affect vehicular movement, including trams and pedestrian traffic, to ensure public convenience and safety during the celebrations.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma on Tuesday, Red Road will remain closed to all vehicles from 10 pm on March 30 until 12 pm on March 31, or until the end of the event.

Traffic will be regulated on 82 roads and approaches, including Maniktala Main Road, Narkeldanga Main Road, parts of APC Roy Road, Raja Dinendra Street, North Sealdah Road, Kashinath Dutta Road, Khagen Chatterjee Road, Lock Gate Road, Indra Biswas Road and Convent Road. All vehicles, including trams, will be diverted or restricted in these areas from 4 am to 12 pm on March 31.

Tram services on Lenin Sarani and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road will also be suspended during this period.

Traffic police will implement further diversions if necessary, depending on the situation. However, the bus stand at Esplanade Complex will remain operational, with entry via New Road and Dufferin Road and exit via RR Avenue or tram tracks to minimise pedestrian-vehicle conflict.

The movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted within Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 4 am to 12 pm, except for those carrying essential commodities such as LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk. Goods vehicles heading towards the Kolkata Dock System will not be granted entry during this period. These restrictions will be enforced based on the Eid moon sighting and are subject to adjustment.