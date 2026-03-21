Traffic curbs across city today for Eid

Kolkata: Kolkata Police will impose citywide traffic restrictions on March 21 for Id-ul-Fitr, subject to the sighting of the moon, with goods vehicles barred during morning hours and extensive diversions and road closures in place.



According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand, movement of goods vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities such as LPG, CNG, petroleum products, vegetables, medicines, milk and fish, will be prohibited within Kolkata Police limits from 4 am to 12 noon. Goods vehicles bound for the Kolkata Dock System will also not be allowed to enter the city during this period.

Red Road will remain closed to all vehicular traffic from 10 pm on March 20 until 12 noon on March 21 or until the end of the congregation.

Vehicular and tram services will be suspended or diverted between 4 am and 12 noon across central, north and south Kolkata, depending on crowd movement and real-time instructions from traffic police. Authorities have identified 82 stretches where restrictions may be enforced.

Major affected corridors include Manicktala Main Road, Narkeldanga Main Road, RG Kar Road, APC Roy Road, MG Road, CR Avenue, JL Nehru Road, AJC Bose Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Park Street, Dufferin Road, Garden Reach Road, Diamond Harbour Road and key EM Bypass-connected routes.

Restrictions will also apply to stretches across north and central Kolkata, including Raja Dinendra Street, Rabindra Sarani, Zakaria Street, College Street area roads, Lenin Sarani and adjoining links. In the south and port areas, diversions will be enforced on Khidderpore Road, Ekbalpore Road, Mominpore Road, Alipore Park Road, Tollygunge Circular Road and parts of Topsia, Tiljala and Garden Reach.

Tram services on Lenin Sarani and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road will remain suspended during the restriction period, if required. Police said additional diversions may be imposed based on crowd movement.

The Esplanade bus stand will remain operational, with entry through New Road and Dufferin Road and exit via Rani Rashmoni Avenue to prevent conflict between pedestrians and buses.