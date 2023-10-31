Traffic cop’s prompt response saves life of man

Kolkata: A man who suffered a cardiac issue amidst heavy traffic was saved due to the prompt response of a traffic cop on Monday evening.



According to sources, around 5 pm on Monday, a man identified as Biswanath Das of Paikpara fell sick inside a car when he was travelling through the Brabourne Road with his wife. OC of Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, Souvik Chakraborty came to know about the incident and within a while rushed to the spot. After reaching the family in distress, the cop saw the ill man was in a very critical condition and needed medical assistance quickly. Despite an ambulance being given a call already, Chakraborty felt that the ambulance would not be able to reach the spot quickly amidst the heavy traffic.

Without wasting any time the OC informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and Control Room, requesting a green corridor. After getting the permission, Chakraborty took Das in his car and rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital within seven minutes. Das was given medical assistance and he became stable after getting medication. On Tuesday he was released from the hospital.