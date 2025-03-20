Traffic cops get reduced duty hours as temp rises

Kolkata: The duty hours for traffic cops who perform their duties on the road constantly at the same spot has been reduced to six hours owing to the increase in temperature.

Verma on Wednesday also announced that the duty hours for the Constables, Home Guards and civic volunteers has been reduced to six hours from the usual duty hours of eight hours.

However, this relaxation is not applicable for the officers and Sergeants of the Kolkata Traffic Police as they get chances to move around and rest in shades.

All the traffic guards have been already directed to take all possible measures to provide relief to the cops on duty in this situation.

It may be mentioned that every year, the duty hours get reduced by two hours during the summer. But every year the relaxation used to start from the month of May.

For the last three years the relaxation was announced earlier during the month of April.

But this year depending on the situation, the relaxation had to be implemented from the month of March which is quite alarming.