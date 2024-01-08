‘Traffic cops facing issues while using e-challan machine’

Kolkata: Though Kolkata Police has started prosecuting traffic norms violators through e-challan machine, the on-duty traffic Sergeants are finding it a bit difficult to use the machine as it is taking more time than the existing Kolkata Traffic Police (KTP) smartphone application.



According to traffic cops, the existing system of prosecution is through the KTP smartphone application which is installed in all the Sergeants’ mobile phones. It takes about 2-3 minutes maximum

to prosecute an offender. But in the case of prosecution through the NIC e-challan app which is installed in a POS machine, it takes about 2-3 minutes more for some technical reasons. However, this new machine is quite better in terms of paying the spot fine online through debit cards or the UPI system.

“Through the KTP app we can prosecute an offender a bit quicker than the e-challan machine. Often both the offender and the Sergeant have to wait for some technical things. Also in this case we need to take a print out of the prosecution slip and ask the offender to sign it. But in case of the KTP app no slip is required and no need for offenders to sign on any document,” said a traffic cop.