Traffic cop saves life of man

A traffic Sergeant of the East Traffic Guard saved a man by taking him to hospital after he fell ill while driving along the Maa Flyover on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday Sergeant Mekail Hossain was performing duty on Maa Flyover at the Viswakarma Building cut-out. Suddenly a car stopped in front of Hossain and the driver identified as Sanjoy Ghosh of Kolaghat started vomiting. After a few seconds, Ghosh started feeling short of breath and somehow managed to tell Hossain that he needs oxygen. The traffic Sergeant immediately helped Ghosh to move to the back seat and he drove him to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH).

Ghosh was admitted to the emergency ward and necessary treatment was started. Meanwhile, Hossain somehow managed to get the contact number of Ghosh’s family members and informed them. Later his family members arrived at the hospital following which Hossain left.