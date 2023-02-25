Traffic cop helps Madhyamik examinee

Kolkata: A Madhyamik examinee who got late due to some unavoidable circumstances was taken to the examination centre through a green corridor by the OC of Howrah Bridge traffic guard.



Around 11:20 am on Saturday, Souvik Chakraborty, OC of Howrah Bridge traffic guard spotted a girl in school uniform on Strand Road near Raja Katra.

She was crying and asking for help from people but none of them bothered to hear her. When Chakraborty asked about the problem, the student said that she is a Madhyamik examinee and was already late. As her family members had gone for the funeral of her grandfather, she had to travel alone.

Without wasting any time, Chakraborty asked the girl to board his car. He also called the Traffic Control Room (TCR) requesting for a green corridor. At about 11:30 am, the student and Chakraborty reached the venue near the Manindra Chandra College in Shyambazar. Due to the green corridor, the about five kilometre stretch was covered within 10 minutes. Before leaving, Chakraborty wished good luck to the student.