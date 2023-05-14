Traffic control starts at Chingrighata

Kolkata: Police have started traffic control at Chingrighata Intersection for the construction of Metro pillars.



The traffic control will be done on a trial basis till Tuesday. The traffic control work began on Saturday, and the state of vehicular flow would be monitored during this time.

Metro was unable to obtain permission due to the high volume of traffic in the area. Hence, the building of Metro pillar no. 318 at the Chingrighata Intersection was stopped for several years due to the location being owned by the Kolkata Police.

The New Garia to Ruby Metro line will be extended to Salt Lake Sector-V in October, according to Metro Railway's budget allocation statement on February 3.