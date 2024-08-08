Traffic congestion in Moulali, Entally & Park Circus leaves commuters in the lurch

Kolkata: A massive traffic congestion took place in Moulali, Entally and Park Circus area owing to a procession, causing inconvenience for the commuters on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to relentless effort by the traffic cops, the congestion was cleared after almost three hours. Sources said, on Wednesday, after 12 pm a procession passed through the Moulali area. As a result, traffic movement along the AJC Bose Road North bound, APC Roy Road South bound, Beliaghata Road and M G Road came to a standstill. After a while, the S N Banerjee road was also closed for vehicular movement as the rally was proceeding towards Dorina crossing. Owing to the situation, the movement of vehicles was diverted along other routes. The effect of this congestion also affected the vehicular movement of the Park Circus area as well.

Several commuters travelling by bus and other vehicles got stuck due to the congestion. “I have been waiting for the traffic to clear for more than half-an-hour. I do not know the cause of the mess but police must take immediate action for smooth movement of vehicles,” said a commuter while he was waiting in a car near Corporation garage.

Meanwhile, after school hours were over, dispersal of students of several schools located on AJC Bose road made the situation worse.

Traffic cops somehow managed to clear the congestion within half an hour. The situation started improving after 2:30 pm. Traffic movement along the S N Banerjee Road and Dorina crossing resumed around 3 pm. After that the situation became normal within half an hour.