Traffic block between Belur & Bally stations

KOLKATA: A traffic block has been planned between Belur and Bally stations on UP Howrah-Burdwan Chord section over Howrah division on Saturday for track maintenance work. Two trains — 36825 Howrah-Burdwan local via chord line and 36842 Burdwan-Howrah local via chord line — will be cancelled. Moreover, 36827 Howrah-Burdwan local via chord line will leave Howrah at 12:40 am instead of 12:05 am on Saturday.

Periodic maintenance of tracks and signals is conducted to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the Railway system. For maintenance, an integrated mega traffic and power block has been planned in Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah and Khana-Gumani section in Howrah division on Sunday. Due to this, 4 trains have been cancelled from Howrah, four from Burdwan, two from Bandel, two from Naihati, one from Pandua and Asansol each.