Traditions unhindered at Bura Kali Puja for over 300 yrs

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s Bura (old) Kali Puja, a revered tradition spanning over 300 years, has continued to draw thousands of devotees from both sides of Bengal, particularly from the Dinajpur (North and South) region, which venerates Bura Kali as its presiding deity. Locally, devotees refer to her endearingly as “Bura Ma” or “Buri Ma.” Year-round worship is conducted every morning and evening at the temple, while the main Puja takes place during Kali Puja night. Additional festivals include the Kaushiki Amavasya and Chaitra Sankranti, when special offerings of goat meat and fish, including Boal (Wallago attu) and Shol (Channa striata), are made to the deity.

Gopal Poddar, president of the Puja Committee, shares that Bura Kali Ma holds deep emotional significance for both city and district residents. “The Kali Puja night attracts a massive gathering of devotees. We follow the age-old rituals with dedication,” he said.

According to legend, around three centuries ago, a local resident’s cow went missing. Despite extensive searches, the cow could not be found. One night, the Goddess Kali appeared to him in the form of an old woman, instructing him to search in the jungle along the banks of the Atreyee River. Following her guidance, he found his cow bathing a stone with its milk in the jungle.

The stone, believed to be the embodiment of the goddess, was brought to the riverbank and consecrated. Since then, the deity has been worshipped as Bura Kali Ma.

On the day of the Puja, Bura Kali’s stone idol is adorned with gold jewellery and worshipped in silver vessels. Earlier, offerings of Boal fish weighing up to 20 kilograms were common, though currently, the offerings are of moderate weight. The traditional Anna-bhog (rice offering meal) however, excludes onions and garlic. On the morning following Kali puja, Khichuri Bhog, an offering of rice and lentils, is distributed.

Last year, after 55 years, Bura Kali’s idol was adorned with 1.5 kilograms of gold jewellery and the same adornment will be repeated this year. Rooted in rich history, the temple’s original site once bordered the Atreyee River and it is believed that Rani Bhavani of Natore would arrive by boat to offer her prayers here. Today, though the river has shifted, the faithful believe the Bura Kali temple to be among the revered Shakti Peethas.