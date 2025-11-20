Traditional ‘Choddohat’ Kali Puja in Hili kicks off in Hili Block

BALURGHAT: The India-Bangladesh border region of Hili Block has once again come alive with the traditional ‘Choddohat’ Kali Puja, which commenced late Wednesday night on the auspicious ‘amavasya’. Given the proximity of the Puja site to the international border, the festival is being observed under strict vigil by BSF personnel, alongside active involvement from local police, ensuring a safe and festive atmosphere for residents.

The origins of this Puja date back to 1971 during the India-Pakistan war, when fear gripped the people of West Aptoair village under Hili Police Station. With the hope of peace and an end to the conflict, villagers initiated the worship of Goddess Kali. Although the ritual paused for a few years due to various challenges, it resumed in 1980 and has since been held unfailingly every year on the ‘amavasya’ of ‘agrahayan’. This year marks the 45th edition of the revered ‘Choddohat’ Kali Puja and its accompanying fair.

On Wednesday afternoon, the rituals began with the worship of Lord Mahadev at the Choddohat Kali Temple. Later at night, the main Puja of Goddess Kali was performed following long-standing customs tied to the Margashirsha Amavasya. The organisers have arranged a week-long grand fair, set to continue until next Wednesday. The temple premises are decked up with colourful lighting, while the fairground buzzes with crowds flocking to rides, food stalls and vendors selling an array of goods. To maintain strict security, BSF troops have intensified border surveillance, while Hili Police Station has deployed additional personnel for the Puja and fair. Officers are operating from a temporary camp within the fair area to ensure constant vigilance.

Amit Biswas, secretary of the Hili ‘Choddohat’ Kali Puja Committee, said: “As per tradition, the Puja is being performed on ‘agrahayan amavasya’. The fair will continue till next Wednesday. The BSF is monitoring the border and police are supervising the fairground. The temple committee has ensured all necessary facilities for devotees.”

Hili Police Station’s Inspector-in-Charge, Shirshendu Das, added: “Our personnel are working round-the-clock during the Puja and fair. From police picketing to CCTV surveillance, strict monitoring is in place. We are alert to prevent any untoward incident.”