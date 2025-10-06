Traders rely on cold storage units to meet lotus demand for Lakshmi Puja

Malda: As the echoes of Durga Puja celebrations fade, preparations for Lakshmi Puja are already in full swing across Malda. Traders and flower sellers in the district are relying on lotus flowers stored in cold storage to meet the surging demand that continues well beyond Durga Puja.

Every year, lotus flowers remain one of the most sought Puja items during the festive season — used in large quantities for rituals from Bishwakarma Puja to Kali Puja. But Malda, despite its vast agricultural base, grows very few lotus flowers. To meet the high demand, traders begin collecting lotus from Jharkhand, Bihar, and several districts of South Bengal almost a month in advance, storing them in cold storage units across the district.

“Without preserving lotus in cold storage, the price would skyrocket during the Puja days,” said trader Rafikul Sheikh. “Malda doesn’t produce enough lotus. We start collecting from different states and districts and keep them in storage to supply during Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Kali Puja.”

This year, the shortage has been more severe, with very limited lotus cultivation in the Habibpur, Bamangola and Gazole blocks. Many local farmers have turned to makhana cultivation instead, further reducing lotus supply.

District horticulture officer Samanta Layek said: “Lotus farming is very limited in Malda, but the demand is steadily rising. We are planning to encourage farmers to take up lotus cultivation in the coming seasons.”

At present, large lotus flowers sell for around Rs 20 each, while smaller ones cost about Rs 10. Traders estimate that nearly three lakh lotus flowers are used during Durga Puja and an additional two lakh during Lakshmi and Kali Puja combined.

Cold storage owner Ujjal Saha added, “Lakhs of lotus flowers are preserved in cold storage for a month before Durga Puja. After the Puja, these stored flowers are released in batches for Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja. Without storage, the market would face a severe shortage.”

With demand peaking again for Lakshmi Puja, Malda’s traders are counting on their chilled lotus stocks to keep the festival’s spirit in full bloom.