Traders protest against miscreants for forceful Kali Puja contribution

Raiganj: Tension flared in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning after a group of miscreants allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as Kali Puja contribution from an onion-laden lorry at Bandar area. The incident has sparked anger among the local business community, who blocked local road in protest and demanded strong measures to end the menace of extortion during festive seasons.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the lorry was unloading onions at a local godown. The miscreants intercepted the vehicle and demanded a hefty “donation” for the upcoming festival. When the driver offered to contribute a smaller amount, the gang allegedly assaulted him.

Witnessing the attack, local traders rushed to the spot and protested, prompting the culprits to flee the scene. Soon after, traders blocked the road in protest and demanded immediate police action. The affected trader, Kartick Saha said: “The miscreants demanded Rs 50,000 for Kali Puja. When the driver refused, they beat him up. We informed the police immediately after they fled leaving their car on the spot.” Atanubandhu Lahiri , General Secretary of the Raiganj Merchants Association, strongly condemned the incident and said: “Such forceful collection in the name of Puja is unacceptable. We have urged police to arrest those involved. If prompt action is not taken, traders will launch a vigorous movement against these anti-socials.”

Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, confirmed that a four-wheeler used by the accused was seized and said: “Police have started an investigation and efforts are on to nab the miscreants.”