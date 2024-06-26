Traders in Cooch Behar welcome CM’s tax directive

Cooch Behar: Traders under the Cooch Behar Municipality are pleased with the Chief Minister’s recent tax announcement. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered no increase in taxes within the municipal areas of Cooch Behar.



Despite this directive, traders observed that taxes had not decreased, prompting the Cooch Behar District Traders Association to call for a business shutdown. Responding to this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed Municipal Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh on Monday not to raise taxes in the Cooch Behar Municipality. On Monday, Banerjee convened a meeting at Nabanna with all municipal and corporation chairpersons, mayors and executive officers from the state. During the meeting, she emphasised that no development tax should be imposed outside the established regulations.

Suraj Ghosh, Secretary of the Cooch Behar District Traders Association, remarked: “Previously, the Chief Minister had visited Cooch Behar and announced tax reductions. Her understanding of our traders’ legitimate demands reassures us. We are grateful to the Chief Minister and we believe that her intervention will resolve all our issues in the days ahead.”