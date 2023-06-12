Traders complain against dues of former Left-led SMC board

siliguri: The Left front-led past board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) had left behind dues. There are dues for books, furniture and even rice. Traders met Mayor Gautam Deb and complained against the past board demanding that their dues be cleared.



Recently, Toton Saha, a businessman of ward no. 37 had raised the issue in the ‘Talk to the Mayor’ programme and complained about the outstanding amount for rice that had been procured during the tenure of the last board.

Not only that, he also told the Mayor that his daughter is unable to undergo medical treatment owing to lack of money. Gautam Deb, the mayor immediately took the responsibility for his daughter’s treatment.

Further he stated: “We have to verify the dues before clearing them. Already we have cleared many of the dues left behind by the past board.”

The previous Left front board used to distribute free rice, books to the underprivileged in different wards. For this, they bought rice and books from different shops. However, there are allegations that they have not paid for the rice and books. Likewise, the payments of some contractors are also pending. There are dues for furniture also.

“The Leftists have squandered government money. We have paid Rs 20 lakh towards dues for the books. The due for the purchase of furniture is Rs 39 lakh. We don’t know where this furniture has gone. Again, there are dues to buy rice. Although, there is discrepancy as to how many beneficiaries have received this rice. The dues will be paid after proper calculation.”

Meanwhile, Ashok Bhattacharya, the former Mayor said: “Every expenditure has been recorded in the book of accounts. The mayor needs to check them. As per the law, the present board will pay the dues.”