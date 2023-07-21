Traders blame Centre for absence of land port at Hili

BALURGHAT: A longstanding demand of establishing a land port at Hili International Indo-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur for the purpose of export and import business has failed to see the light of day owing the apathy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, local exporters alleged. They have blamed Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar, who is also the president of BJP, West Bengal.



Kaushik Mahato, a well-known exporter said: “We had earlier placed our demand before Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar to set up a land port at Hili for the smooth running of export and import trade. He had assured us that it would come up soon. Unfortunately, no progress has been made so far by the Centre.”

According to him, due to the Centre’s indifference, the work of land identification for establishing the land port has not progressed even in the last eight years. “Hili is a very important destination for border business. International trade is carried out through the immigration check post at the Hili border. People of both India and Bangladesh used to travel through this check post. The need for a land port at Hili is a long standing demand for commercial convenience. We had petitioned the Central and the state demanding a fully-fledged land port,” Mahato said.

According to an official source, India exports onions, garlic, chillies, fruits, fish as well as sugar, cumin, pulses, clothes and many other goods to Bangladesh through this border. Hilsa fish and some spices are imported from Bangladesh.

“At least Rs 30 crore per month is collected by the Indian government from the trade as revenue through this check post. However, due to the lack of a land port, major problems arise. Sometimes, the international check post at Hili is closed due to instability and unrest in Bangladesh. As a result, thousands of trucks carrying goods are stuck on Hili-Balurghat National Highway 512, resulting in raw materials rotting in the vehicles. Businessmen have to face losses to the tune of crores of rupees. Land port was repeatedly demanded to avoid such financial losses as raw materials can be kept in cold storages in such situation,” Mahato added.

A Central team had visited Hili in October 2015 to conduct a survey. Finally a 10-acre plot was initially identified at Hili’s Ujal area. However, the ball has not rolled since then.